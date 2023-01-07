UConn women’s basketball game against DePaul is postponed

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The UConn women’s basketball home game set for Sunday against DePaul has been postponed because the Huskies have several injured players.

The Big East Conference announced the decision Friday.

Officials said UConn currently does not meet the requirements of the minimum number of seven student athletes available for the game.

Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson were injured in the Huskies’ game against Xavier Thursday, UConn said.

Caroline Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady are already inactive for the Huskies.

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict released a statement:

At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the BIG EAST and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.

“The wellbeing of our players is first and foremost. We look forward to rescheduling the game with DePaul,” said associate head coach Chris Dailey.

Fans with tickets to the DePaul game will be able to use them for the rescheduled matchup, UConn said.

For more information tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.