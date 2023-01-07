Contests
UConn women’s basketball game against DePaul is postponed

The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The UConn women’s basketball home game set for Sunday against DePaul has been postponed because the Huskies have several injured players.

The Big East Conference announced the decision Friday.

Officials said UConn currently does not meet the requirements of the minimum number of seven student athletes available for the game.

Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson were injured in the Huskies’ game against Xavier Thursday, UConn said.

Caroline Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady are already inactive for the Huskies.

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict released a statement:

“The wellbeing of our players is first and foremost. We look forward to rescheduling the game with DePaul,” said associate head coach Chris Dailey.

Fans with tickets to the DePaul game will be able to use them for the rescheduled matchup, UConn said.

For more information tickets, click here.

