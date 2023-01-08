Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Sunday, a local community is remembering an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

On January 23, 1999, East Hartford Police Officer Brian Aselton was responding to a routine noise complaint when he interrupted a home invasion.

The male suspect attempted to run from the scene but was stopped by Officer Aselton.

The suspect then shot and killed Officer Aselton. According to the Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, Aselton saved the tenant’s life.

He was 26 years old when he died.

Every year since his death, people in East Hartford run a 5k raising money for the department’s Child Safety and Crime Prevention Program

The community also runs to remember Aselton, who grew up in South Windsor and Served in the Marine Corps.

Hundreds of people run the 5k every year. The race starts at 1:30 at the Langford School in East Hartford.

