Car runs over, bursts water supply line while firefighters battle house fire in Norwalk

Norwalk Fire responded to a house fire at 11:59pm on 2 Betmarlea Rd.
Norwalk Fire responded to a house fire at 11:59pm on 2 Betmarlea Rd.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a house fire late last night on Betmarlea Road.

The fire was originally reported as showing through the roof, but quickly spread above the garage and into the first floor living room and kitchen, according to Norwalk Deputy Chief Shay.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes but ran into trouble when a car ran over and burst their supply line of water.

They also had difficulties due to the long distance from the hydrant to the fire.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

