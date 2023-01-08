Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Ellington building at center of arson case less than a month after vandalism

Structure fire in Ellington
Structure fire in Ellington(Ellington Fire Department)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A building in Ellington that was vandalized last month is now the subject of an arson investigation.

A fire broke out at the Fayette Lodge on Saturday shortly after 9:40 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Ellington Fire Department.

State Police say the cause of this fire was arson and are looking to identify the individual below.

Police seek to identify individual
Police seek to identify individual(State Police)
Police seek to identify individual
Police seek to identify individual(State Police)

Police describe this individual as a white male wearing a black knit hat with dark clothing.

This comes less than a month after the building was vandalized twice.

The first incident occurred on December 18 when a brick was thrown through a first-floor window.

The second incident, according to state police, happened on December 23 when a rock was thrown through another first floor window.

Police have not said whether the three incidents are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact Detective Baisley at (860) 896-3233.

Anyone with information on the two incidents of vandalism in December are asked to call (860) 875-1522

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missing East Hartford man
Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia
Better Technical
Technical Discussion: The Sun Makes A Comeback Today.. Mainly Dry For The Week Ahead!
Brian A. Aselton
Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford
Brian A. Aselton
Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford