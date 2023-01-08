Ellington building at center of arson case less than a month after vandalism

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A building in Ellington that was vandalized last month is now the subject of an arson investigation.

A fire broke out at the Fayette Lodge on Saturday shortly after 9:40 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Ellington Fire Department.

State Police say the cause of this fire was arson and are looking to identify the individual below.

Police seek to identify individual (State Police)

Police describe this individual as a white male wearing a black knit hat with dark clothing.

This comes less than a month after the building was vandalized twice.

The first incident occurred on December 18 when a brick was thrown through a first-floor window.

The second incident, according to state police, happened on December 23 when a rock was thrown through another first floor window.

Police have not said whether the three incidents are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact Detective Baisley at (860) 896-3233.

Anyone with information on the two incidents of vandalism in December are asked to call (860) 875-1522

