Hartford police investigate shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:49 p.m. today in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court.

Police say they responded to an area hospital for reports of a gunshot wound victim arriving for treatment.

The victim, a male in his twenties, suffered a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

Hartford Police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call their tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

