Hartford police investigate shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:49 p.m. today in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court.

Police say they responded to an area hospital for reports of a gunshot wound victim arriving for treatment.

The victim, a male in his twenties, suffered a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

Hartford Police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call their tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

