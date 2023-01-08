Contests
Police search for missing East Hartford man with dementia

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday.

Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say.

His family reported him missing after he did not return home later that evening.

According to his family, Abrom left home without a phone or vehicle.

Abrom is described as a black male standing at 5′7′ and weighing 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, and black boots.

Officers searched his current residence at 380 Park Avenue and checked his previous home on Oxford Drive.

State police and a K-9 are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who might know where Robert Abrom is to call them at (860) 528-4401.

