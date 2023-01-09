Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business.

In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations.

Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to buy up to a fourth of an ounce.

The sale of cannabis a complicated process. It’s not as simple as flipping an “open for business” sign at a dispensary.

New Haven has one of the nine approved cannabis retailers in the state, Affinity Health & Wellness.

Monday, Elicker said he will be going over responsible consumption and the legalities of who can buy pot.

He will also talk about what the security measures being taken to keep Whalley Avenue, the area around the dispensary, safe.

There’s also a security plan that the dispensary will implement as its doors open.

“You have to show a government issued picture ID with your photo to show you are 21 or older,” explained Ray Pantalena, Affinity Health & Wellness. “Once you show that ID, you can enter the facility proper.”

Elicker’s briefing in New Haven starts at noon. He will be joined by the police chief and representatives from the dispensary.

