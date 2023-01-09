Connecticut ranks among the best states to raise a family, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the best states to raise a family, the results of a new report showed.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its list of “2023′s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.”

It ranked Connecticut as the country’s 10th best state.

WalletHub’s researchers said they compared the 50 states across 51 indicators of family friendliness. The indicators included median family income, housing affordability, and unemployment rate.

Here’s how Connecticut’s indicators ranked among the other states, which ultimately led to its overall rank:

29th in percentage of families with young children

28th in child care costs (adjusted for median family income

9th in infant-mortality rate

12th in median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living)

4th in violent crimes per capita

12th in percentage of families in poverty

30th in housing affordability

44th in unemployment rate

18th in separation and divorce rate

2nd in percentage of residents aged 12+ who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York were the top three states.

The worst states to raise a family, according to WalletHub, were West Virginia, New Mexico, and Mississippi.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.