Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses.

The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line.

The caller has identified themselves as Sgt. Roberts, who Guilford police say does not exist in their department.

They caller also has a southern accent.

“Sgt. Roberts” then states there has been some type of issue with a child and needs more information. When leaving a message, he gives a number starting with “457.”

This is done in an attempt to gain money and information from victims.

Police say no one has fallen for the scam but residents should be aware there is a scammer impersonating a police sergeant.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

