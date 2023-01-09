Contests
New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession convictions

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As of the first of the year, a new Connecticut state law went into effect that erased tens of thousands of low-level cannabis convictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont planned a news conference to talk about it at noon.

Stream it live below:

The Lamont administration marked 43,754 convictions as erased under the law.

