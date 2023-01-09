Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you.

Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023.

The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick.

Live Nation said that the organizers promise an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Presale Tickets for Rod Stewart Fan Club members go on sale on Monday at 11 a.m. Citi card members can purchase them on Thursday at 10 p.m. For everyone else, they’ll be available Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. through livenation.com.

