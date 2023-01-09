Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut

Rod Stewart announced an Aug. 30, 2023 concert in Bridgeport, CT.
Rod Stewart announced an Aug. 30, 2023 concert in Bridgeport, CT.(Live Nation Entertainment)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you.

Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023.

The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick.

Live Nation said that the organizers promise an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Presale Tickets for Rod Stewart Fan Club members go on sale on Monday at 11 a.m. Citi card members can purchase them on Thursday at 10 p.m. For everyone else, they’ll be available Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. through livenation.com.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mostly sunny skies today; mostly rain & wind producing storm late week
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of...
Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs
WalletHub on Jan. 9 released the results of a study that ranked the best and worst states to...
Connecticut ranks among the best states to raise a family, report says
cannabis sales start this week in CT - WFSB file
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow