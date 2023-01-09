Two arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police announced two arrests in connection with an arson investigation on the grounds of Southbury Training School.

Troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Gregory Gulick of Southbury and 18-year-old Juliana Sullivan of New Milford.

They also said they expect to make a third arrest.

Firefighters responded to a cottage fire on Village Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

They said the fire resulted in heavy damage to the structure.

Troopers said the Southbury Training School property has portions that are considered abandoned or condemned.

Gulick, according to his arrest warrant, posted a video of himself to Snap Chat that showed him on top of one of the training school buildings. It also said he told people that he started a fire.

When troopers arrived at his home on Thursday to arrest him, he fled into the nearby woods. They took him into custody with the help of a K9.

Gulick was charged with third-degree trespassing, third-degree arson, and first-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Sullivan turned herself on on Saturday.

She was charged with third-degree trespassing, third-degree criminal liability to acts of arson, and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson.

Her bond was $50,000.

