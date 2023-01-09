Victim of shooting last week in New Haven has died, police say

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim on a shooting from last week has died, according to police in New Haven.

Police identified the victim as Kentel Robinson, 30, of New Haven.

He was shot on Jan. 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, between Beers and Orchard streets.

Robinson died on Saturday at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said they received a call about a person shot on Chapel Street. Responding officers said they found Robinson, who had a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.

Detectives from the department’s major crimes unit have been leading the investigation.

Police asked that any witnesses contact them at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

