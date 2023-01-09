Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Victim of shooting last week in New Haven has died, police say

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim on a shooting from last week has died, according to police in New Haven.

Police identified the victim as Kentel Robinson, 30, of New Haven.

He was shot on Jan. 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, between Beers and Orchard streets.

Robinson died on Saturday at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said they received a call about a person shot on Chapel Street.  Responding officers said they found Robinson, who had a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.

Detectives from the department’s major crimes unit have been leading the investigation.

Police asked that any witnesses contact them at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File
New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession convictions
Gregory Gulick and Juliana Sullivan were arrested in connection with a cottage fire on the...
Two arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case
Rod Stewart announced an Aug. 30, 2023 concert in Bridgeport, CT.
Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut
Monday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mostly sunny skies today; mostly rain & wind producing storm late week