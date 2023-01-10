Bird flu, inflation behind rise in price of eggs

Contests
What is behind the spike in egg prices?
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The price off eggs is skyrocketing.

Inflation has caused the price of everyday goods to go up, and many Connecticut residents are feeling the pinch.

The most recent example of this has been the price of eggs.

Eggs are now $7, four times the cost of what they once were.

In addition to inflation, an outbreak of the bird flu has impacted the price of eggs.

Production from chickens has plummeted, making it harder to find eggs in the grocery store.

“The demand for eggs, we have never seen it like it is now,” says Hershal Tyles.

Tyles is the general manager of Mitlitsky Eggs LLC. He says the issue with the bird flu is under control and anticipates that production will be back to normal in six months.

Even though production will be back to normal, inflation will still impact the cost of eggs.

Due to rising production costs, the price of $0.99 a dozen might never come back.

“Inbound freight, paper good and the raw materials used in farming, mainly grain with what’s been going on between Russia and Ukraine, that’s a big area for the worlds grain it’s a world market and the price of grain has almost tripled as well,” says Tyles.

