Bristol Officer Iurato to be inducted into National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato will be inducted into the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame, officials announced.

Iurato is one of nine officers from around the country who will be inducted.

The hall said Iurato will receive the Courage in Service Award.

2023 National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame Inductees Announced! pic.twitter.com/SBojCoJJAz — Bristol CT Police (@BristolCTPolice) January 10, 2023

Iurato was shot in an October ambush on Bristol officers. Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy did not survive the attack.

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame was established in 2017.

Iurato will be inducted at an inauguration dinner on March 30 at The Marriott Renaissance in Toledo, Ohio.

