Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis.

Retails sales of pot starts Tuesday morning at nine dispensaries across the state, including Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington.

When the doors open at 10 a.m., it will be the culmination of months of preparation to ensure people safely use cannabis.

People aged 21 and older will be able to buy up to a quarter of an ounce of pot. They will have to show a government ID.

When it comes to job growth, Fine Fettle’s owner told Channel 3 that 100 staff have been brought in across three locations.

The owner said he expected some changes for medical marijuana patients with the rush of adult use customers; however, he said his business was prepared.

“It’s going to be busier and it’s going to be different for sure, but we have a medical-only menu with a medical patient discount, we have medical-only registers with medical-only lines, and it’s the same people who our patients who have built us into the business that we are today,” said Benjamin Zachs, COO of Fine Fettle.

Fine Fettle asked that people put in pre-orders to help cut down on time spent in line.

It also said it increased register space to help get people through faster.

Monday, the City of New Haven outlined its sales and safety plans.

The nine approved dispensaries in Connecticut include:

Here's a list of the nine approved marijuana dispensaries in Connecticut. (ct.gov)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.