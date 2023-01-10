I-84 east closed in Cheshire because of 2 tractor trailer crashes

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Cheshire because of two crashes, both of which involved tractor trailers.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 26 and 27.

It described one incident as a jackknifed tractor trailer.

It was first reported around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the second incident, a vehicle struck the back of another tractor trailer. It happened in the same area as the jackknifed tractor trailer, according to state police.

Injuries were reported in the second incident, but the extent was not clear.

