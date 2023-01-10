Contests
Last ride held for beloved Middletown representative killed in wrong-way crash

Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams.
Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams.(ct.gov)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A special procession is being held to honor a local representative who was killed by a wrong-way driver last Thursday.

Representative Quinten “Q” Williams was killed while driving home from the governor’s inaugural ball.

His colleagues, friends, and family say Williams was passionate and cared deeply about helping the people he represented.

A vigil was held on Friday and flags flew at half-staff to honor Williams.

Now, a final ride will be held on January 11.

The drive will start at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services and will end at the state capitol. A three-minute silence will follow, symbolizing the three terms he was elected to.

His family, friends, and colleagues will be in attendance.

The last ride will begin at 11:30 a.m.

