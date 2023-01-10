Contests
Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden.

The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning.

No other details were released.

A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather information.

