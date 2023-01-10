Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses.

The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group

Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist and homophobic propaganda.

They were left in residence driveways in plastic baggies with rocks in them.

Community members are angry and disgusted.

One resident hearing about this for the first time said he’s shocked but hopes it doesn’t get too much attention because that’s what they want.

“I didn’t think it was real, it just doesn’t make any sense really,” said Rich Hilliard of Newington.

“We rely heavily on the partnership we have with the communities and the public. Without them, a lot of these crimes would not be solved,” said Christine Jeltema with Connecticut State Police.

One of the residents who found these flyers in their front yard does not want to be identified but said: “Our neighborhood is feeling unsettled, sad, and angry. Our community strongly believes in acceptance, love, and not hate. The fact that there are individuals that believe in this way of thinking, and try to recruit others into their malicious propaganda is sick. We need to educate and practice equality, compassion, and stop this racial and homophobic behavior in its tracks when we see it. We need to have the tough conversations, and not stand for this hatred anymore.”

Police said although the flyers are very distasteful, they are not illegal.

Newington police said they are investigating after they got a complaint, and they will continue to monitor the activities.

