Police concerned about high drivers ahead of recreational marijuana sales

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -Driving while high is still a DUI.

Police are trying to get this message out to drivers before Tuesday when recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut.

Police are concerned about the potential increase in crashes involving impaired drivers.

While police are used to dealing with drunk drivers, they say dealing with drivers who have used pot gets more complicated.

Neil Dryfe, the president of Connecticut’s Police Chief Association, says police can check a driver’s blood alcohol level if they are drunk.

However, he says if someone is driving high, there is no way to test for marijuana use. Dryfe also says there is no legal limit for marijuana, unlike alcohol.

Corporal Geraci is one of 62 drug recognition experts in Connecticut. He says there are a few ways to recognize if someone is high.

“We see a lot of impaired memory, so that is going to play a big factor. If you do not remember where to turn or remember what the speed limit is. There is also an impaired perception of time and distance,” says Geraci.

A few officers might have some training in detecting marijuana use, but the training is not as extensive. There is also not a recognition expert in every police department.

Dryfe says officers need more training on detecting impairment but urges drivers to follow the law.

“It is still illegal to operate a motor vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. That has not changed for law enforcement,” state police spokesperson Christine Jeltema.

If you see someone driving recklessly, police urge you to call 911.

