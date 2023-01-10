Contests
School employee reports a false bomb threat at a school in North Haven

This incident happened Tuesday morning.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a school employee who claimed her daughter was afraid to go to school due to a bomb threat.

Sharthia Bradley, 37, called dispatchers around 7 a.m. on Tuesday in regards to ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School.

During the call, Bradley was not willing to provide any more information about the threat and hung up.

Investigators quickly determined the report to be non-credible, and the school continued normal operations.

Around 11:30 a.m., Bradley was arrested for the incident.

She was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd, False Report of an Incident 2nd, and Misuse of the 911 System.

