Torrington Public Schools delayed due to thefts of catalytic converters from buses

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Torrington Public Schools were delayed 2 hours on Tuesday because of the theft of catalytic converters from school buses.

The district alerted parents early Tuesday morning.

There’s no word how many buses were impacted.

School officials apologized for the inconvenience and said the investigation was ongoing.

