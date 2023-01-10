UConn women’s basketball plans to play St. John’s following game postponement

ELMONT, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team plans to face off against St. Johns as scheduled on Wednesday.

The team put out a statement this week to confirm it.

The 4th-ranked Huskies were forced to postpone Sunday’s game against DePaul because they didn’t have enough healthy players on the roster. The team needs a minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes.

At the time, Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson were injured in the Huskies’ game against Xavier on Thursday, UConn said.

Caroline Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady were already inactive for the Huskies.

Fans with tickets to the DePaul game will be able to use them for the rescheduled matchup.

The game against St. John’s is slated to start at 8 p.m. at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. The game will be broadcast on SNY.

