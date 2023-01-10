Vehicle fire closes lanes of I-84 west in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Lanes of Interstate 84 west were closed in Southington because of a vehicle fire.

The highway had been briefly completely closed; however, one lane was open as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the fire closed the highway between exits 29 and 27.

It was first reported just before 8:10 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

