Vehicle fire closes lanes of I-84 west in Southington

A car fire on I-84 west in Southington closed lanes of the highway the morning of Jan. 10.
A car fire on I-84 west in Southington closed lanes of the highway the morning of Jan. 10.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Lanes of Interstate 84 west were closed in Southington because of a vehicle fire.

The highway had been briefly completely closed; however, one lane was open as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the fire closed the highway between exits 29 and 27.

It was first reported just before 8:10 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

