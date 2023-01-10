Contests
Waterbury police officer fired for behavior during traffic incident

Waterbury Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury police officer was fired for his behavior during a traffic incident last month, the department announced.

Police said the incident happened on December 13 around 12 p.m.

Waterbury Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street because of broken traffic lights, authorities said.

After a driver passed through the intersection, Hinkle told them to stop and struck the vehicle, said police.

WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW:

“This incident between Officer Hinkle and the operator of the vehicle initiated an Internal Affairs investigation regarding the actions and conduct during Officer Hinkle’s interaction with the motor vehicle operator,” Waterbury police said.

The department said Hinkle was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Waterbury police said Hinkle was fired on Monday as a result of the investigation.

“Officer Hinkle was terminated as a result of an Internal Affairs investigation that determined his conduct, actions and behaviors were in violation of departmental policies,” police said.

Hinkle was serving his seventh year for the department.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo released a statement on the investigation:

