GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Granby on Tuesday, the Connecticut Lottery announced.

Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street.

CT Lottery said Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.35 billion.

