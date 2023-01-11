Contests
An 18, 15, and 13-year old crash 2 stolen vehicles on I-91

18-year old Robert John Barbera along with a 13 and 15-year old crashed 2 cars on I-91 Southbound.(CSP)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT. (WFSB) - State troopers responded to a two motor vehicle crash involving three teenagers and stolen cars.

This incident occurred on I-91 Southbound in the area of Exit 13 on Tuesday Jan. 11 around 2:15 p.m.

The three teenagers were identified as 18-year old Robert John Barbera, 15-year old boy, and 13-year old boy.

Witnesses stated that the three boys were speeding across the highway prior to the collision.

They attempted to flee the scene on foot but were located by police and K-9 units.

Upon arrest, police noted that Barbera and the 15-year old were in possession of marijuana.

Barbera was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Racing, Larceny of Motor Vehicle 3rd. etc.

He is expected to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

The 13-year old and 15-year old boy were charged with Reckless Endangerment, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, etc.

The two juveniles were issued a juvenile summons and transported to Hartford Juvenile Detention.

They are expected to appear in Middletown Juvenile Court.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-685-8230.

