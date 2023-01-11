Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday.

The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg).

The state said no human exposure was reported.

“Rabies is a viral disease most commonly transmitted by a rabid animal bite,” officials said.

According to the state, there were 15 rabid animals detected in Connecticut through August 31 of last year.

“The cases included four bats, one fox, six raccoons, and four skunks that were found across five counties in Connecticut,” the department of agriculture said.

Officials reminded that rabies vaccination is a requirement for pets and livestock in Connecticut.

“Even if an animal is kept indoors, keeping their vaccination against the virus up-to-date serves as an important barrier if they are ever exposed to a wild or stray animal that could be carrying the disease,” said the CT DoAg.

CT DoAg State Veterinarian Jane Lewis released a statement:

Connecticut is endemic for wildlife rabies – we know the virus is present. As we progress into Spring and the warmer weather, wildlife will become more active increasing the likelihood of interactions with the public and pets. Rabies vaccination should not be delayed, especially in situations where a pet has never been vaccinated or when a wildlife exposure has occurred, and a booster vaccination is needed as part of the post-exposure treatment.

