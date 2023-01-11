Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

Generic Stray Cat.
Generic Stray Cat.(WNEM)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday.

The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg).

The state said no human exposure was reported.

“Rabies is a viral disease most commonly transmitted by a rabid animal bite,” officials said.

According to the state, there were 15 rabid animals detected in Connecticut through August 31 of last year.

“The cases included four bats, one fox, six raccoons, and four skunks that were found across five counties in Connecticut,” the department of agriculture said.

Officials reminded that rabies vaccination is a requirement for pets and livestock in Connecticut.

“Even if an animal is kept indoors, keeping their vaccination against the virus up-to-date serves as an important barrier if they are ever exposed to a wild or stray animal that could be carrying the disease,” said the CT DoAg.

CT DoAg State Veterinarian Jane Lewis released a statement:

For more information on rabies, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arsene Ndabian Mug Shot
Police make arrest after man strikes, drags pedestrian in Ansonia
Geno Auriemma returns for UConn women’s basketball game against St. John’s
Gregory Gulick, Juliana Sullivan, and Julia Ninno were arrested in connection with a cottage...
Three arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case
Generic police lights
Missing person found dead in Simsbury