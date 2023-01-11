FAA computer outage puts all outgoing flights from Bradley Airport on hold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. due to a computer issue.

The FAA sent out a statement around 7:19 a.m. to hold all domestic departures on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.



We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Bradley Airport had been in a ground stop that ended around 9:00 a.m.

There is no explanation as to what caused the outage as of yet.

