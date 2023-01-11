Contests
FAA computer outage puts all outgoing flights from Bradley Airport on hold

(Connecticut Airport Authority)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. due to a computer issue.

The FAA sent out a statement around 7:19 a.m. to hold all domestic departures on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Bradley Airport had been in a ground stop that ended around 9:00 a.m.

There is no explanation as to what caused the outage as of yet.

Channel 3 crews are headed to Bradley Airport to find out more.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updated info.

