Geno Auriemma returns for UConn women’s basketball game against St. John’s

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will rejoin the Huskies for their matchup against St. John’s Wednesday night.

Auriemma missed three games due to illness, UConn said.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey has been taking over coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence.

UConn said Auriemma traveled to New York on Tuesday with the team.

The Huskies were forced to postpone Sunday’s game against DePaul because they didn’t have enough healthy players on the roster. They needed a minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes.

The fourth-ranked Huskies are 13-2 on the season and 6-0 in Big East Conference play.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. at UBS Arena in New York.

