Missing person found dead in Simsbury

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man reported missing in November was found dead Tuesday, Simsbury police announced.

Authorities said law enforcement found Bernard Soldate, 57, in a wooded area along Tariffville Road Tuesday morning.

A state police K9 found Soldate’s body around 10:07 a.m., Simsbury police said.

Soldate was first reported missing on November 23. At the time, police said he was last seen in West Hartford.

“Mr. Soldate was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Farmington, CT to determine a cause of death,” police said.

Simsbury police said Soldate’s death does not appear to be criminal, and an investigation is ongoing.

