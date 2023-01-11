New Haven officers charged in man’s paralysis case plead not guilty

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The five New Haven officers at the center of the Randy Cox case were back before a judge Wednesday.

All five entered not guilty pleas this morning inside New Haven Superior Court.

They’re charged with reckless endangerment and negligent cruelty to persons. Both are misdemeanors for the incident that left Randy Cox paralyzed from the chest down.

Cox was handcuffed and being transported in the back of a police van, when the driver slammed on his brakes to avoid an accident, sending him headfirst into the door.

Cox could be heard on video telling the officers he thought his neck was broken, but they didn’t believe him, pulling him out of the van, processing him in a wheelchair and dragging him by his feet into a holding cell.

Outside of court, one of Cox’s attorneys spoke with reporters.

“His spirits are generally good considering the circumstances. He’s disappointed the police officers were only charged with misdemeanors, but he’ll make his position known when the police officers file, what we expect to be accelerated rehabilitation applications and that hearing will be well down the road,” said Jack O’Donnell with Randy Cox’s legal team.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Cox, released a statement on the not guilty pleas.

It is absolutely shameful that these officers fail to see how their actions led to the trauma and severe injury that caused Randy Cox to be paralyzed from the chest down. Since these five officers failed to take accountability for their actions, they will now have to face a trial, where the prosecution will present the significant evidence against their claims of no guilt. We are confident that will show just how little humanity Randy was shown and how that contributed to his lifelong, catastrophic injuries.

The officers declined comment on the way out of court.

All five remain on leave from the department as it conducts its internal investigation.

Their next court date is scheduled to be a virtual hearing in February.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.