West Hartford officials approve new safe driving initiative

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A spike in serious car accidents in West Hartford has sparked a new movement.

The push to make roads safer comes after 200 crashes occurred in West Hartford throughout the month of December. Officials say 5 of those accidents were deadly including one where 3 people died on Christmas morning.

The initiative is called Vision Zero, a nationwide movement to eliminate severe injuries and fatalities from car accidents.

The plan includes creating a task force that will come up with long- and short-term strategies to address speeding and distracted driving.

West Hartford officials approved the Vision Zero Initiative at a meeting on Tuesday.

“On a personal level it’s beyond you know it’s so heart wrenching and gut punching to know that people are serious injured or at worst die in auto vehicle accidents or bicycle accident,” says West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.

West Hartford officials address traffic issues in town

