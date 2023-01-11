Contests
West Haven Police investigate shots fired incident

By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident in West Haven.

Police have not released where this incident occurred.

The incident is still under investigation.

“Please be patient and understanding of the limited information as it is pertinent to our investigation and the safety of our Officers,” writes West Haven on Facebook.

