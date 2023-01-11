What you can do if your credit card debt is on the rise due to inflation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - January is financial wellness month, but more Americans are depending on their credit cards to help them survive.

Transunion, one of the major credit reporting agencies, says the average credit card user is carrying over a $5,000 balance.

Matt O’Connor is a finance professor at Quinnipiac University and says people are swiping their cards because they have to.

“Look, if you’re a family and you have a child that goes to the doc and you have to do a copay and you don’t have money in your account, you’re going to use a credit card. You have to put gas into your car to go to work and there’s no money in your account, go to the credit card,” said Matt O’Connor.

Every day cost of living keeps going up but paychecks are the same.

However, they’re also getting carried away.

“There are cases where people use credit cards for discretionary purchases and they really don’t need to or they can buy something less expensive,” Matt said.

If you’re trying to stop unnecessary spending, or trying to decide when it’s ok to swipe but still pay down debt, here is some advice.

“Step 1 is to get organized, understand as it is, not really worse or better. Deal with it, get organized with the minimum payment, due dates, interest rates… then we can have a plan to start paying it off,” said Michael Lehrhaupt, Finance Professional.

Michael says there’s two forms of a pay-off plan you can do without any help.

“One is let me pay the smallest balance first, the other is pay the highest interest rates first. Whichever you use, pay much more than the minimum balance because every time you put a dent in it it’s going to disappear a lot quicker,” said Michael.

It’s like a house, Lehrhaupt says you need a strong foundation.

That’s a budget, a plan, and then consistency.

Both of the experts say to sit down at a table, get yourself organized, write down your due dates, interest rates and minimum balance.

From there, not only can you pay of your credit card debt, but you’ll also come up with a consistent monthly budget so you stay out of debt.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.