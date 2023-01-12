Contests
2 arrested in case of recorded child abuse in Plainfield

File photo of a Plainfield police cruiser.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges following an investigation into a case of reported child abuse in Plainfield.

Plainfield police said they arrested 30-year-old Kayla Charlwood and 35-year-old Jason Homand, both from the Moosup section of town, on Wednesday.

They said on Dec. 30, 2022, they received a report that there was an inappropriate video in which Charlwood demeaned, threatened, shook, and struck a juvenile with other children present.

Through investigation, they said it was determined that Homand recorded the video, failed to intervene, and later was uncooperative with the investigators when he initially failed to hand over the video.

Charlwood, who was arrested at her home on an arrest warrant just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Homand, who was arrested at his home also on a warrant just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation.

Both suspects were released on $25,000 bonds and were scheduled to appear at Superior Court in Danielson on Thursday.

