3-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 9 in Berlin

Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A three-vehicle crash led to some congestion along Route 9 south in Berlin on Thursday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 21 and 20s.

It warned to expect lane closures.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

