3-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 9 in Berlin

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A three-vehicle crash led to some congestion along Route 9 south in Berlin on Thursday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 21 and 20s.

It warned to expect lane closures.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

