Delays expected to continue, but Bradley traffic closer to normal this morning

A corrupted file left the nation’s airlines grounded.
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A corrupted file left the nation’s airlines grounded.

That was how the Federal Aviation Administration explained the system outage that delayed domestic flights for hours on Wednesday.

Delays were expected to continue Thursday morning at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, but things were closer to normal.

Wednesday’s incident marked the first nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The FAA said the notice to air missions system experienced a glitch Wednesday morning. It was brought on by a corrupted computer file. What’s not known is how the file got damaged; however, officials said they have not found evidence of a cyberattack.

Still, thousands of people were forced to wait out delays, including passengers at Bradley. It was an unfortunate footnote for those who experienced widespread cancellations during the holidays.

Officials said the notice to air missions system provides critical information for pilots who are about to take off.

“You can’t take off until you know what’s going on there,” said Michael Teiger M.D., Hartford Brainard Airport Association. “I’m safe to takeoff and say I hope things are going to be all right, so the notam system is a national system to form pilots before they leave

The FAA said it is taking steps to avoid future outages.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. were grounded Wednesday morning due to a computer issue.

