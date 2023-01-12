Contests
Event aims to provide info on energy assistance in wake of high energy bills

(WHSV)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event to help point Hartford customers toward a little help with their energy bills has been scheduled for next week.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Connecticut National Gas president and CEO Frank Reynolds, and Eversource president of CT operations Steve Sullivan planned to participate in a news conference on Thursday to promote it.

The community event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Its intent is to provide assistance and information to Hartford residents looking for help paying their natural gas and electric bills this winter.

At the event, residents will be able to learn about CNG and Eversource assistance programs such as the Matching Payment Program, the Winter Protection Program, Operation Fuel, and more. Attendees at the event will be able to speak one-on-one with representatives from CNG and Eversource about their eligibility for assistance programs and can enroll in them on-site.

The Jan. 18 event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parker Memorial Community Center at 2621 Main St. in Hartford.

