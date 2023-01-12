Hartford Police respond to shooting, serious injuries reported

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police say they are responding to the area of 695 Broad Street for reports of a shooting.

Police located an 18-year-old gunshot wound victim when they arrived on scene.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Serious injuries are expected at this time.

