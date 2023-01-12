Contests
Hartford Police respond to shooting, serious injuries reported

WFSB File(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police say they are responding to the area of 695 Broad Street for reports of a shooting.

Police located an 18-year-old gunshot wound victim when they arrived on scene.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Serious injuries are expected at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

