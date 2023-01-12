Man accused of driving the wrong way on Route 8 in Thomaston faces multiple charges

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Torrington faces multiple charges after he was caught driving the wrong way on Route 8 in Thomaston.

State police said Shawn Wiosna, 47, was charged with interfering with an officer, operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and driving the wrong way.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m.

Troopers said they received several 911 calls in which people reported a wrong-way driver who traveled northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 8 in the area of exit 39 in Thomaston.

Before they arrived, the driver of a vehicle headed southbound was able to get the attention of the wrong-way driver and advised him to turn his vehicle around.

According to the witness, the wrong-way driver proceeded to exit the highway at exit 39 southbound and re-entered Route 8 by the northbound entrance ramp.

Troopers who responded located the described vehicle and driver as he headed northbound near exit 42 and initiated a motor vehicle stop.

They said they identified the driver as Wiosna and saw that he was exhibited signs of possible impairment.

During the on-scene investigation, state police said Wiosna refused to exit the vehicle despite being asked several times to voluntarily do it. Troopers then escorted Wiosna out of the vehicle and secured him in handcuffs. Wiosna was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Troop L in Litchfield, where he agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which they said he did not pass.

As a result of this investigation, Wiosna was processed and charged.

He was later released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled for arraignment at the Torrington Superior Court Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.