Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - After all those holiday gatherings and parties, many look to start the new year by cutting back.

For plenty that means a “dry January” with no alcohol.

A growing craft brewery right here in Connecticut is leading the charge.

Back in the spring, Athletic Brewing Company moved into a new spot here in Milford.

The 150,000 square foot facility is the largest nonalcoholic brewery in the world.

One of its owners said this time of year is a busy time for them. Business goes up 30% thanks to Dry January.

“New year, new you, you’re making your resolutions, you want to be at your best, have some retrospective going on, say what’s an easy thing to cut out that could help me perform better,” said John Walker, co-owner of Athletic Brewing Company.

While some might be cutting out alcohol for the month of January, for the Athletic Brewing Company and their beers it’s what they do year-round, and it’s really taken off.

“We’re one of the top 20 craft breweries in the country after just starting in 2018 commercially,” said Walker. “They’re looking for variety, they’re looking for consistency, innovation, clean crisp flavors that people have come to love through craft beer, just something that they’re proud to hold.”

Walker said from 2019 to 2021 business grew 13,000-percent, showing a market for a nonalcoholic beer that keeps the taste drinkers are looking for.

“We like to think that we’ve released people’s mindsets. I think it was always there, but people needed permission and something exciting to bring them in,” Walker said. “We’ve got IPAs, darks like stouts, lager type brews, we have sours, pretty much everything on the menu.”

For the first time, Walker said Athletic is doing a big campaign for Dry January.

“And we say give dry a try, because it’s kind of daunting and hard to think about all of January to not drinking so all we’re saying is give it a little shot, throw some Athletic in your fridge, you’ll find it much easier to enjoy it, try it out,” said Walker.

According to health experts, even a brief break for moderate to heavy drinkers could lead to losing weight, sleeping better, and improving your moods and energy levels.

“I think a lot of people are interested in this because we have so much information at our fingertips, people are learning every day how they can improve upon, things impact your body and your performance,” Walker said. “It’s very easy to see what things are impacting your life, so it’s making people more aware about what they’re doing.”

