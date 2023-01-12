Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police

Anita Maranets, 14, was last seen walking toward Amity High School in Woodbridge on Jan. 12.
Anita Maranets, 14, was last seen walking toward Amity High School in Woodbridge on Jan. 12.(Woodbridge police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing.

Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets.

“[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social media.

Her height was described as 5′6″ and her weight was 110-115 pounds.

“[She was] last seen wearing black jacket with a hood, black pants, white sneakers, [and a] black umbrella,” police wrote. “A Silver Alert has been issued.”

Anyone with information about Anita’s whereabouts was asked to contact Woodbridge police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect in custody after woman is shot in the chest
Man in custody after woman shot in sternum in East Hartford
File photo of a Plainfield police cruiser.
2 arrested in case of recorded child abuse in Plainfield
Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins shoots past Marquette's Oso Ighodaro during the second half of an...
No. 25 Marquette tops No. 6 UConn 82-76 for 5th straight win
Connecticut's Aubrey Griffin (44) shoots over St. John's Sitota Gines (11) and Skye Owen (12)...
UConn starting to finally get healthy after rough stretch