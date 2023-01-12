Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing.
Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets.
“[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social media.
Her height was described as 5′6″ and her weight was 110-115 pounds.
“[She was] last seen wearing black jacket with a hood, black pants, white sneakers, [and a] black umbrella,” police wrote. “A Silver Alert has been issued.”
Anyone with information about Anita’s whereabouts was asked to contact Woodbridge police.
