Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing.

Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets.

“[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social media.

Her height was described as 5′6″ and her weight was 110-115 pounds.

“[She was] last seen wearing black jacket with a hood, black pants, white sneakers, [and a] black umbrella,” police wrote. “A Silver Alert has been issued.”

Anyone with information about Anita’s whereabouts was asked to contact Woodbridge police.

