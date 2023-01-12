Contests
More than $60 million slated for improvements to Route 8 span

Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - More than $60 million in federal funding will go towards making improvements to a span of Route 8.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference Thursday morning to break down the how the money will be used.

The “Route 8 Design Build” project included the span from exit 23 to exit 13, which runs through Shelton, Seymour, Ansonia and Derby.

Blumenthal said the project will provide necessary improvements to the Naugatuck Valley roadways. It includes paving, LED lighting, guiderails, bridge reinforcements, and safe, convenient exit ramps. The estimated construction cost was $77.3 million, 80 percent of which will be covered by federal funding and 20 percent which will be covered by state funding.

Construction is set to get underway in spring of 2023.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it will hold a virtual public information session Thursday night to give the community an opportunity to offer questions or comments.

More information on the project and public information session can be found here.

