Police cruiser slams into diner in Bristol
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver in a police cruiser slammed into a diner in Bristol, according to firefighters.
The Bristol Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened at Palma Diner at 100 Stafford Ave. on Thursday afternoon.
There’s no word on injuries.
The police department has not yet released any information.
