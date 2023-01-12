Contests
Police cruiser slams into diner in Bristol

The driver of a police cruiser crashed into Palma's Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol on Jan....
The driver of a police cruiser crashed into Palma's Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol on Jan. 12.(Jason Broyles / iWitness)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver in a police cruiser slammed into a diner in Bristol, according to firefighters.

The Bristol Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened at Palma Diner at 100 Stafford Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

There’s no word on injuries.

The police department has not yet released any information.

Channel 3 has crews headed to the scene.

