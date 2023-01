DURHAM, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 17 in Durham is closed Thursday evening after a serious crash.

State police said it happened in the area of Route 17 and Indian Lane.

Serious injuries are reported in the crash, authorities said.

The DOT said two vehicles are involved.

Route 17 is closed at Indian Road.

