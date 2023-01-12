Students speak out on possible community college tuition hike

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Increases in tuition rates are being considered at state universities and colleges in Connecticut.

Community college students are asking leaders not to hike their costs.

Back in October the board of regents said it was considering a 3% tuition hike for state universities for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Students joined together today to speak out about how important it is to keep tuition affordable.

One by one they told stories about how increasing tuition would hurt them.

“I have seen many people in clubs and groups on campus who are amazing and bright students who leave school because the cost is too great for them to handle and they spend most of their time trying to pay it off,” said Dumebi Emenyonu, Capital student.

Dumebi is just one of many students with a story. She says her mother depends on her to be the future she never got to have.

“But with bills and due dates hovering over our heads constantly, I question every day if I have the ability to finish school before I have to take up a few jobs too,” Dumebi added.

One student says college didn’t work out at 18, but now, at 25 years old, he’s ready.

He has more responsibilities than before including making sure he can afford healthcare for him and his family, put a roof over their heads and pay the bills.

Tuition hikes will affect his ability to complete his degree.

“The tuition hike would make it so that I would have to choose between being able to afford my healthcare, being able to make sure that my siblings are able to have the opportunities I had and to make sure that I don’t have to drop school because I can’t afford it and my family can’t afford it,” said Julio Nunez, Tunxis.

Connecticut State College and Universities says action has not yet been taken on the tuition rates and there is no tuition proposal for the community colleges currently on the table.

That said, the current financial situation across the CSCU system underscores the need for state investment in order to keep tuition low while providing much-needed supports to help our students succeed and complete.

They’re hoping the board of regents takes into consideration what a potential tuition hike could do to CT community college students.

