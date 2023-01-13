CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces.

The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category.

Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.

The COVID-19 Community Levels is used to inform CDC recommendations on masking and testing.

It has three color coded levels of low, medium, and high.

Because all eight Connecticut counties are either in the High or Medium categories, the Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that all residents consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. People who are at high risk for severe illness should consider additional measures to minimize their exposure to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

They also advise residents to stay up to date on on their Covid-19 vaccines and to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms.

To see available resources to help protect yourself, CLICK HERE.

Four free self test kits per household can also be ordered HERE.

