CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to orbit moon

MARLBORO, Conn. (WFSB) - Traveling to space, an experience you can only dream of, is becoming a reality for one Connecticut filmmaker.

“I grew up watching space films, being under the night sky. Taking photos and time lapses have been some of the most transformative and important moments in my life,” said Brendan Hall.

Marlboro native Brendan Hall was selected from over one million artists from around the globe to be one of 8 crew members for “Deer Moon,” the first ever civilian project to orbit the moon.

His mission is to encourage preservation and appreciation for our planet.

“My goal with the space film and my goal beyond that is how we can look at our planet with a new sense of wonder, a new sense of importance as well as empathy for each other. The more people I’ve met, the more I’ve traveled, the more similar we all feel and so I hope that having this new lens, in this completely different space, profiling the crew members as well as looking back on Earth can help us preserve it,” Brendan said.

As a filmmaker, Hall plans to show an inside perspective and showcase the process and journeys the crew takes before, during and after the mission and how they come back different.

“I started making films when I was 12 in my back yard and that initial passion turned into making films with my friends,” Brendan explained.

Now at 28, he travels the world for a living walking in other peoples shoes, learning from them, and translating it to us, through cinematography.

“My mission as a film maker is to inspire people to preserve our planet,” Brendan said.

Now he gets to walk in the “moon boots” so few have ever stepped foot in.

“When I first heard the news, it felt like time just froze,” said Brendan. “It was just me an Yusaku Maezawa, the entrepreneur who’s leading this mission, and he said ‘I’d like you to be a crew member of Dear Moon.’ And it was a single sentence that changed the entire course of my life.”

The mission will happen as soon as 2023 on Spacex’s “Starship,” the largest rocket ever built.

“I can’t even begin to understand how we’ll feel once we’re up there. I’m still processing it all. It’s going to be the honor of my life to capture it,” Brendan explained.

A lot of emotions are going into this journey, but not just for Brendan, also for his parents.

“It’s amazing. In the entire world, a million people. When he told us, half of me was oh that’s amazing, like the top half. And my stomach dropped. And I’m going to be honest, I was like oh my god, don’t die,” said Brendan.

It’s a nerve-wracking experience but also a major milestone.

“My grandkids might not think that this is as special at all because there will so many of these flights going. This is just the earliest part of an era that might be very similar to the era of flight and aviation. I’m just so honored to be part of one of these first milestones,” Brendan exclaimed.

We’ll be following along on Brendan’s trip to space. Stay with Channel 3 for the journey.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.